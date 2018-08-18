Eligible beneficiaries deprived of housing units

By Express News Service

BHADRAK : Irregularities in implementation of housing schemes for rural poor under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Biju Pucca Ghara Yojana (BPGY) and Nirmana Shramika Awas Yojana have come to the fore in Bhadrak block of the district. Numerous undeserving persons have allegedly availed the benefits in the block.Despite complaints along with photographs and other proof, the district administration has remained silent over the issue. A block official requesting anonymity said over `one crore has been misappropriated under the schemes with the connivance of local BJD leaders in the last three years.

In a petition to the Collector, ward member of Khandatada panchayat Sabita Jena alleged gross violation of provisions in implementation of PMAY in her panchayat. “Even as eligible villagers, including myself, have been deprived of getting house under PMAY scheme, those having concrete buildings have been included as beneficiaries”, she said, adding that it has been one year since she submitted the petition with proof to the Collector, no action has been taken in this regard.

Locals alleged that while houses have been allotted under fake names, there are instances where more than one member of a family have been included in the beneficiary list under PMAY and BPGY. They said two houses under PMAY have been sanctioned to a single beneficiary in Khandatada panchayat. Similar reports are also pouring in from other 30 panchayats in Bhadrak block, they added.

Sarpanch of Gelpur gram panchayat Manasi Rout said deserving persons in the GP are yet to get houses under PMAY and BPGY schemes. While the panchayat’s list of beneficiaries has been deleted from the system in the block office, her repeated pleas over the issue went in vain, she added.Bhadrak BDO Harish Chandra Jena said except Khandatada, no allegation has been received from any other gram panchayat in the block regarding irregularities in the implementation of the schemes. He assured probe into the allegations.