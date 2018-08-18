Four new dengue cases

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Keonjhar/Koraput: Four persons were tested positive for dengue in Keonjhar and Kalahandi districts on Friday. Basanti Barik of Ward 4 under Keonjhar Municipality was found dengue positive here and she has been shifted to SCB Medical in Cuttack for treatment. Collector Ashish Thakre said there is no reason to panic and the district administration is taking adequate measures as far as sanitation is concerned. He said mines owners have been directed to take measures to prevent stagnation of water in mines.



At Ladugaon village of Kalahandi district, three persons including two children were tested positive for dengue and have been admitted to Sahid Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital in Koraput. They are Khusbu Mahananda (11), Jagan Mahananda (13) and Chaitanya Rout (55). As the MCH does not have a special ward for dengue patients, the two children are undergoing treatment at the paediatric ward and Rout has been admitted to TB ward.