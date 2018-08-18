Home States Odisha

Married lady doctor found dead near Chhatrapur railway station

She was under severe mental stress after receiving a court notice for divorce

Published: 18th August 2018 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Recovery of the body of a lady doctor along the tracks near Chhatrapur railway station here sparked unease in the town on Friday.The deceased doctor was identified as Archana Dash of Chhatrapur town. Her body bore multiple injury marks.Archana had married Dr Anjan Dash of Bhubaneswar in 2013. However, she returned to her parents allegedly due to differences with her in-laws. Since the past couple of years, Archana was staying with her parents at Chhatrapur and serving as a doctor at Sundarpur primary health centre (PHC).

Following Archana’s death, her father Raghunath Dash lodged a police complaint against Anjan and his parents. Raghunath alleged that unable to bear the torture meted out by her in-laws, his daughter returned home. On Thursday night, she received a court notice for divorce from Anjan and was under severe mental duress. Alleging that his daughter died due to the mental torture meted out by her in-laws, Raghunath sought justice from the police. 

Later on the day, police handed over Archana’s body to her parents after postmortem. A police official said circumstantial evidence suggested it to be a case of suicide. However, the exact reason of Archana’s death can be ascertained only after getting the autopsy report.A case has been registered on the basis of Ragunath’s FIR and investigation is on, the police added.Sources said though Archana’s in-laws were informed about her death, none of them including husband Anjan turned up for her last rites.

Girl ‘ends’ life  outside lover’s house
Rourkela: A 22-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by setting herself afire before the house of her lover at Bondamunda area here in the wee hours of Friday. She succumbed at the Ispart General Hospital hours later. According to reports, the girl, daughter of a railway employee, was in an affair with a youth, who is the son of an RPF personnel of the same locality. She was spotted in flames by some locals, who rushed her to South Eastern Railway (SER) Hospital at Bondamunda and then shifted her to IGH where she died. Locals claimed that she might have committed suicide but her father alleged before police that the youth and his family members set her on fire as she insisted for marriage.  Bondamunda police station IIC Arpita Khatua said investigation into the case is on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chhatrapur railway station South Eastern Railway

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
'Queen of Soul': Outpouring of tributes to Aretha Franklin
Weed killer found in kids' breakfast foods: Report
Gallery
Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of over 150 people in the state. Unofficial reports have pegged the toll at a higher count. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala rains: Amid rising death toll, Meteorological department predicts more rain
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics