Married lady doctor found dead near Chhatrapur railway station

BERHAMPUR: Recovery of the body of a lady doctor along the tracks near Chhatrapur railway station here sparked unease in the town on Friday.The deceased doctor was identified as Archana Dash of Chhatrapur town. Her body bore multiple injury marks.Archana had married Dr Anjan Dash of Bhubaneswar in 2013. However, she returned to her parents allegedly due to differences with her in-laws. Since the past couple of years, Archana was staying with her parents at Chhatrapur and serving as a doctor at Sundarpur primary health centre (PHC).

Following Archana’s death, her father Raghunath Dash lodged a police complaint against Anjan and his parents. Raghunath alleged that unable to bear the torture meted out by her in-laws, his daughter returned home. On Thursday night, she received a court notice for divorce from Anjan and was under severe mental duress. Alleging that his daughter died due to the mental torture meted out by her in-laws, Raghunath sought justice from the police.

Later on the day, police handed over Archana’s body to her parents after postmortem. A police official said circumstantial evidence suggested it to be a case of suicide. However, the exact reason of Archana’s death can be ascertained only after getting the autopsy report.A case has been registered on the basis of Ragunath’s FIR and investigation is on, the police added.Sources said though Archana’s in-laws were informed about her death, none of them including husband Anjan turned up for her last rites.

Girl ‘ends’ life outside lover’s house

Rourkela: A 22-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by setting herself afire before the house of her lover at Bondamunda area here in the wee hours of Friday. She succumbed at the Ispart General Hospital hours later. According to reports, the girl, daughter of a railway employee, was in an affair with a youth, who is the son of an RPF personnel of the same locality. She was spotted in flames by some locals, who rushed her to South Eastern Railway (SER) Hospital at Bondamunda and then shifted her to IGH where she died. Locals claimed that she might have committed suicide but her father alleged before police that the youth and his family members set her on fire as she insisted for marriage. Bondamunda police station IIC Arpita Khatua said investigation into the case is on.