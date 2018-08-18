Mobile phone snatched from scribe

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A City-based journalist lodged a mobile phone snatching complaint at Khandagiri police station on Friday.In her complaint, Monalisa Patsani of Badatota village in Jatni said she was travelling in an auto-rickshaw when three bike-borne miscreants snatched her mobile phone hardly a few metres from the police station and traffic post on Thursday evening.

Patsani said she boarded the auto-rickshaw at Baramunda and the vehicle stopped at Khandagiri Square at about 8 pm when the signal turned red. As the vehicle proceeded after the green signal, three bike-borne miscreants stopped the vehicle and snatched the mobile from her hands before fleeing towards Tamando. There were three other passengers in the vehicle when the incident occurred.

The auto-rickshaw driver tried to follow the miscreants, but they managed to flee.

“We have received the complaint and an investigation will be initiated,” said Khandagiri police station IIC Himanshu Bhusan Swain. According to Commissionerate Police data, about 34 cases of robberies on the highway were reported in the Capital in 2017.