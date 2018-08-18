MP tigress released into wild

By Express News Service

ANGUL: The tigress, which was brought to Satkosia from Bandhavgarh National Park of Madhya Pradesh on June 28, was released into the wild on Friday afternoon in the presence of senior Forest department officials.Movement of the tigress is being monitored by experts. After her arrival, the tigress was lodged in an enclosure spread over 5 km at Raigoda under Satkosia Wildlife Sanctuary. Animal experts had expressed concern over the delay in releasing the tigress into the wild as it would adversely affect her nature. Earlier on July 7, forest officials had released a tiger brought from MP’s Kanha Reserve Forest into the sanctuary.