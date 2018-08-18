Home States Odisha

Nalco, Vrindaban Gurukul ink pact for cultural excellence

Vrindaban Gurukul and Nalco, the Navratna company, have joined hands for promotion of cultural excellence of Odisha.

Published: 18th August 2018 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 03:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Vrindaban Gurukul and Nalco, the Navratna company, have joined hands for promotion of cultural excellence of Odisha.The Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding with Vrindaban Gurukul Trust set up by flute maestro Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia. The collaboration will provide a platform for industry-culture interface, which would take the cultural heritage of the country and Odisha in specific, to the international level.

Nalco CMD Tapan Kumar Chand said the step is a reiteration of CPSE’s commitment towards promotion of art and culture. The industry-culture interaction would boost culturally-adaptive business environment in the State and it will take Brand Odisha to the next level across the globe, he said.

As per the MoU, both Nalco and Vrindaban Gurukul Trust will work together in a collaborative and cooperative way for the promotion of cultural excellence. They will give special attention to promote Indian Classical Music in general and flute in particular by enabling poor students to undertake quality training, so as to make them qualified to earn their livelihood. 

Both the entities will also promote each other’s brand name and popularise the activities undertaken by them. Nalco will adopt meritorious students of the Gurukul for their education and help in growth of the institution of musical excellence.Speaking on the occasion, Chaurasia said Vrindaban Gurukul will effectively cooperate and collaborate with the company for promoting cultural excellence in the State.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
'Queen of Soul': Outpouring of tributes to Aretha Franklin
Weed killer found in kids' breakfast foods: Report
Gallery
Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of over 150 people in the state. Unofficial reports have pegged the toll at a higher count. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala rains: Amid rising death toll, Meteorological department predicts more rain
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics