Nalco, Vrindaban Gurukul ink pact for cultural excellence

BHUBANESWAR: Vrindaban Gurukul and Nalco, the Navratna company, have joined hands for promotion of cultural excellence of Odisha.The Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding with Vrindaban Gurukul Trust set up by flute maestro Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia. The collaboration will provide a platform for industry-culture interface, which would take the cultural heritage of the country and Odisha in specific, to the international level.

Nalco CMD Tapan Kumar Chand said the step is a reiteration of CPSE’s commitment towards promotion of art and culture. The industry-culture interaction would boost culturally-adaptive business environment in the State and it will take Brand Odisha to the next level across the globe, he said.

As per the MoU, both Nalco and Vrindaban Gurukul Trust will work together in a collaborative and cooperative way for the promotion of cultural excellence. They will give special attention to promote Indian Classical Music in general and flute in particular by enabling poor students to undertake quality training, so as to make them qualified to earn their livelihood.

Both the entities will also promote each other’s brand name and popularise the activities undertaken by them. Nalco will adopt meritorious students of the Gurukul for their education and help in growth of the institution of musical excellence.Speaking on the occasion, Chaurasia said Vrindaban Gurukul will effectively cooperate and collaborate with the company for promoting cultural excellence in the State.