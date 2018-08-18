Home States Odisha

No helmet, yes petrol in two districts

The ‘No Helmet No Petrol’ rule has failed to gather steam in Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts due to lack of proper enforcement measures. Several fuel stations in Udala, Rairangpur, Karanjia

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  The ‘No Helmet No Petrol’ rule has failed to gather steam in Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts due to lack of proper enforcement measures. Several fuel stations in Udala, Rairangpur, Karanjia and Baripada of Mayurbhanj besides many areas of Balasore are openly flouting the ‘No Helmet No Petrol’ rule.Bikers without helmets filling petrol at fuel stations is a common sight in these areas with the enforcement agencies turning a blind eye to this violation. Same goes for four-wheelers users who can be seen driving without using the seat belt.

Installation of CCTV cameras at fuel pumps to detect violators has also failed to yield the desired results. Sources said the number of such cameras installed at petrol pumps has been found to be inadequate.
Niranjan Sahu, a college student of Balasore, said, “The staff of fuel stations are not forcing bikers to wear helmets. Without any penal action, bikers are openly flouting the rule.”  In-charge traffic inspector of Balasore Prasanta Kumar Ransingh said more police personnel are required for deployment at fuel stations to check violators. Besides, owners of petrol pumps should also cooperate with police in implementing the rule, he said.

