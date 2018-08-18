‘Read to Lead’ campaign  to help ST/SC students

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: In a bid to ensure all-round development of ST/SC students studying in private English medium schools under ‘Anwesa’ scheme, the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) and Rourkela Smart City Ltd (RSCL) have launched ‘Read to Lead’ campaign in the steel city.

As many as 565 ST and SC students from poor families, drawn from rural pockets, are staying at the urban education complexes in the city. The initiative came after a Government survey found that such students, although good at outdoor sports activities, lag in extra-curricular activities due to lack of soft skills development. Compared to students of privileged families, such ST/SC students are slow in learning and reading, lack oratory and debate skills, essay writing and language skills among others.

RSCL sources said the ‘Read to Lead’ initiative was launched on Tuesday at the city library.

RSCL chief executive officer and RMC commissioner Rashmita Panda presided over the launch in the presence of Rourkela Development Authority chairman S P Nayak, Sundargarh Special Development Council president Santosh Amat, Panposh Sub-Collector Biswajit Mohapatra.