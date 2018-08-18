Rutaparna Panda: Smashing into the Asiad

Sowmika Das By

Express News Service

The countdown has come to an end. It’s finally time for the 18th edition of Asian Games. Expectations are high with the Indian shuttlers as the country has often boasted of veterans like Prakash Padukone, Pullela Gopichand and Syed Modi. And, this time the Indian badminton contingent comprises the champions of the recent times, Saina Nehwal, P V Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth.

While all eyes are set on these famed faces, Odisha’s attention will be on the first year student from KIIT University, Rituparna Panda. This young girl is also a part of the Indian badminton team at the Asiad.

The City Express caught up with the city girl to know what all preparations she undertook to take on Asia’s best bets inside Jakarta’s Gelora Bung Karno Sports Palace. And, as expected, she had undergone rigorous training for months to give her best shot at the Asiad. As part of the training, she used to practice thrice a day. The practice session comprised two on-court sessions and another session at the gym or the ground. The sessions for fitness were alternated between the gym and the ground.

At the National Sports Academy, special attention was paid to her eating habits and diet. Chicken was must for her lunch and dinner. “For breakfast, I take eggs, fruits, sprouts and milk. Both for dinner and lunch, we had to eat rice, dal, chapatti, vegetables and chicken. Lean meat helps in strengthening of the body muscles. Thus, chicken was irreplaceable from the menu,” she said. However, Rituparna’s heart craved for sweets, especially Rasagola and Gulab Jamun. And, she had a tough time avoiding these.

So, what’s on her mind for the Asiad? “There’s only one thought flickering in my mind: I want to achieve something for my State and country and make girls proud,” she said. Her strategy against other players isn’t a complicated one. She believes it is important to stay focused till the last stroke. “When you have given some initial leads to the opponent, the pressure builds up and it is difficult to make a comeback into the match. But, you must keep calm and focus on the game. I try to remain indifferent to whatever else is happening around and concentrate on my part,” she explains.

Rituparna’s entry into the world badminton was a calculated move. She wanted to live her father’s dream. “My father used to play badminton in our colony and I used to watch the match till late night. He felt my interest and taught me how to play. I started playing badminton and within a year I got selected for the state Under 13 to play nationals. My father had to compromise with his dream of becoming a shuttler. But, I am here to make him proud now,” she added.

She is not just a sportswoman. She gives equal emphasis to her studies too. “I carry books with me and spend one hour for my studies everyday while on tour. I try to remember the best out of it,”she said. For recreation, like any other girl of her age she loves dancing. Her sister mentors her moves and shakes. “I have learnt a contemporary piece on the song, Sun Sathiya, from her,” she chuckled.

Inside out!

First medal: Winner at All India Junior Nationals in 2017 at Guwahati, Assam

Major defeat: In the Celcom Axiata, Malaysia international challenge in April, 2018, her team lost to the Chinese opponents

Favourite sports man: Lee Chang Wei of Malaysia

Awesome flick: Dangal

Great book: My experiments with truth