Second industrial estate of Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation at Basantpur soon

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) will soon develop a new industrial estate at Basantpur located on the outskirts of Sambalpur city. Divisional Head of IDCO, Sambalpur Gouri Shankar Naik said Basantpur Industrial Estate will be developed over an area of 100 acre. The demarcation for construction of the approach road to the industrial estate was completed recently. After the approach road is completed, internal roads will be constructed in the industrial estate, he said.

Naik said at least 100 industrial units could be accommodated at the new estate. Ten entrepreneurs have already applied for land to set up their units of whom two have evinced interest to set up water park. However, land will be allotted to eligible entrepreneurs only after completion of the roads, he said.To develop the industrial estate, IDCO authorities had purchased 100 acre of Government land at Basantpur on January 18, 2008 at a price of `2 crore.

Basantpur will be the second industrial estate of IDCO in Sambalpur. Earlier, the Corporation had developed Sambalpur Industrial Estate at Baraipali in the city over an area of 19.683 acre. The Sambalpur Industrial Estate houses 34 industrial units including pharmaceutical, printing and food processing industries.The strategically-located Basantpur is well connected to National Highway 6 and there is no dearth of water in the locality.

Basantpur will become a major industrial hub with at least four major projects - permanent campus of Indian Institute of Management, Sambalpur (IIM-S), Sainik School, the second campus of Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) and Group Centre of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) - coming up in area. Sources said work on the 1500 metre long second high level bridge from Sambalpur to Chaunrpur on Mahanadi river is almost complete. The bridge will help connect Basantpur with the Sambalpur city directly.