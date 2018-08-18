Home States Odisha

State’s lone Urdu Library at Cuttack cries for revival

  Shut down for more than four years, the State’s only Urdu Library at Buxi Bazaar wallows in neglect. Faced with apathy from Cuttack Municipal Corporation, the authority which controls it

Published: 18th August 2018 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Arabinda Panda
Express News Service

CUTTACK:   Shut down for more than four years, the State’s only Urdu Library at Buxi Bazaar wallows in neglect. Faced with apathy from Cuttack Municipal Corporation, the authority which controls its functioning, the library was closed in 2014 for renovation work. But, the restoration plan is yet to see the light of the day. Set up in 1970 by a retired IAS officer M Ahmed from his own resources, he aimed to disseminate the richness of Urdu language among the people. With over 4,000 Urdu books, including those by famous poets like Mirza Ghalib and Amir Khusrow, the library has a collection of Qurans and precious books on Islam religion by various authors.

It also houses some precious Odia books, the library also housed Urdu newspapers, a collection of various books on Urdu literature, history, culture and novels. In 1990s, Ahmed reportedly handed over the charge of the library to CMC but the ownership of land remains with him till date. Sources said, due to poor maintenance by CMC, the condition of the library turned from bad to worse with each passing day. At present, the library is in a dilapidated condition with broken furniture and fixtures.

While water seeps through its roof and cracked walls, the floor is often damp as its ground level is lower than the road. Due to the weak structure and poor upkeep, flow of people to the library started trickling down from around 2014 and it was gradually shut down by the civic body on the plea of renovation. Though a renovation plan was prepared and a provision of `50 lakh was made in its budget in 2017, renovation is yet to be taken up.

Municipal Commissioner Bikash Mohapatra said renovation work of the library building which is in dilapidated state is getting delayed as the land on which it stands is yet to be transferred to CMC. “We are trying to contact the family of Ahmed for transfer of land. Once the land is handed over to us we will be able to spend money for its renovation,” said Mohapatra. The Urdu-lovers have urged for immediate revival of the library.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
'Queen of Soul': Outpouring of tributes to Aretha Franklin
Weed killer found in kids' breakfast foods: Report
Gallery
Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of over 150 people in the state. Unofficial reports have pegged the toll at a higher count. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala rains: Amid rising death toll, Meteorological department predicts more rain
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics