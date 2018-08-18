Home States Odisha

Strike affects physio services

Usually crowded with patients and attendants with barely space to walk, the District Disability Rehabilitation Centre (DDRC) at Baripada hospital on Friday wore a deserted look. All

Published: 18th August 2018 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 03:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Usually crowded with patients and attendants with barely space to walk, the District Disability Rehabilitation Centre (DDRC) at Baripada hospital on Friday wore a deserted look. All the staffers, including physiotherapists of the centre, boycotted work protesting the State Government’s apathy in fulfilling their long-standing demands.

The boycott, which entered its second day, gave a tough time to patients across all Government hospitals in Mayurbhanj district. Several patients, who needed physiotherapy, had to return without service for the last two days. Around 70 people visit the DDRC daily. The officials and physiotherapists of the centre on Thursday launched an indefinite agitation seeking fulfilment of their demands, including regularisation of their jobs. They locked the DDRC gate after the district administration failed to take any step in this regard. 

As per reports, the State Government had created 51 posts for eight DDRCs in the State on October 31 last year. All the employees of these centres work on a consolidated pay.DDRC secretary Bipin Bihari Behera said at least eight employees have been working on a consolidated pay. The employees are demanding regularisation of their service and all benefits as per the norms. But the Health department is yet to take steps in this regard. They have been working in the DDRC for the last 15 years with low remuneration, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
'Queen of Soul': Outpouring of tributes to Aretha Franklin
Weed killer found in kids' breakfast foods: Report
Gallery
Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of over 150 people in the state. Unofficial reports have pegged the toll at a higher count. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala rains: Amid rising death toll, Meteorological department predicts more rain
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics