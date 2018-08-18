Home States Odisha

Tidal waves flood seaside villages

 TIDAL waves wreaked havoc in seaside villages of Batighar, Barakolikhola, Kajalapatia, Nipania  Badatubi and Sanatubi under Mahakalapada block of Kendrapara district on

Published: 18th August 2018 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 03:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: TIDAL waves wreaked havoc in seaside villages of Batighar, Barakolikhola, Kajalapatia, Nipania  Badatubi and Sanatubi under Mahakalapada block of Kendrapara district on Thursday evening.Three persons were injured while trying to cross an inundated road in Batighar and tidal waves breached the main road at Badatubi as a result of which, saline water entered 2,000 acres of agricultural fields. Road communication at Batighar was also snapped and water was flowing above the main approach road to Sanatubi.   

Saline water often enters seaside villages during high tide. Sixty sluice gates and saline embankments in many villages are on the verge of collapse due to lack of maintenance. These weak embankments are not able to prevent the onslaught of seawater during high tide. Executive Engineer of Roads & Buildings division Nalinikanta Senapati said the breach at Badatubi will be repaired soon. 

Kendrapara Krushaka Sabha secretary Gayadhar Dhal said farmers in seaside villagers used to earlier raise saline tolerant paddy crops but for nearly a decade, the Agriculture department has stopped supplying saline tolerant paddy seeds like Lunishree as a result of which, farmers are forced to grow normal paddy and face loss during high tide. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
'Queen of Soul': Outpouring of tributes to Aretha Franklin
Weed killer found in kids' breakfast foods: Report
Gallery
Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of over 150 people in the state. Unofficial reports have pegged the toll at a higher count. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala rains: Amid rising death toll, Meteorological department predicts more rain
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics