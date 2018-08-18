Tidal waves flood seaside villages

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: TIDAL waves wreaked havoc in seaside villages of Batighar, Barakolikhola, Kajalapatia, Nipania Badatubi and Sanatubi under Mahakalapada block of Kendrapara district on Thursday evening.Three persons were injured while trying to cross an inundated road in Batighar and tidal waves breached the main road at Badatubi as a result of which, saline water entered 2,000 acres of agricultural fields. Road communication at Batighar was also snapped and water was flowing above the main approach road to Sanatubi.

Saline water often enters seaside villages during high tide. Sixty sluice gates and saline embankments in many villages are on the verge of collapse due to lack of maintenance. These weak embankments are not able to prevent the onslaught of seawater during high tide. Executive Engineer of Roads & Buildings division Nalinikanta Senapati said the breach at Badatubi will be repaired soon.

Kendrapara Krushaka Sabha secretary Gayadhar Dhal said farmers in seaside villagers used to earlier raise saline tolerant paddy crops but for nearly a decade, the Agriculture department has stopped supplying saline tolerant paddy seeds like Lunishree as a result of which, farmers are forced to grow normal paddy and face loss during high tide.