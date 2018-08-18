Home States Odisha

Translocated Tigress released into Satkoshia Tiger Reserve

By UNI

BHUBANESWAR: A tigress brought from the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh was released into the wild in Satkosia Tiger Reserve on August 17 last for supplementation and recovery of tiger population.

This was the second one brought from Madhya Pradesh and released into the wild in Satkoshia Tiger Reserve during the last two months.

Earlier, on July 7 last, a three-year-old male tiger brought from Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh was released into Satkoshoia Tiger Reserve.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Dr.Sudarshan Panda said the translocated female tiger brought from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve had been housed in the specialized enclosure in the Satkosia Tiger Reserve since June 28.

The female tiger was found to be in normal health condition and psychological state and was successfully released into the wild at 1515 hours on August 17 last.

He said the movement of the animal inside the tiger reserve is being monitored by the officials of the Satkosia Tiger Reserve and researchers of Wildlife Institute of India, along with expert veterinarians on 24x7 basis.

The tigress has been observed in normal condition inside the forest area of Satkosia Tiger Reserve.

Dr.Panda said for the first time in its kind in the world two states were involved in the translocation and supplementation of tigers.

