11 held for robbing trader 

 In a major breakthrough in Pithapur trader robbery case, police have arrested 11 criminals and seized `1.3 lakh cash from their possession. Speaking to mediapersons here on Saturday, DCP

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  In a major breakthrough in Pithapur trader robbery case, police have arrested 11 criminals and seized `1.3 lakh cash from their possession. Speaking to mediapersons here on Saturday, DCP Akhilesvar Singh said on August 2, complainant Sumeet Kumar Banthia, proprietor of Sanjay Plastic at Pithapur, was returning home at Nandisahi on a motorcycle at 10.35 pm when the criminals intercepted him on the way. They threw pepper into his eyes and snatched away his motorcycle having `7.5 cash and other documents in its dickey after terrifying locals by opening one round of fire from a pistol. 

During investigation, police ascertained involvement of altogether 13 criminals in the rubbery case. The kingpin, Anil Kumar Behera alias Chiku of Ranihat Sagadia Sahi, was arrested with bullet injury on his leg after an encounter with police at Nuapada on Friday night.

Other 10 accused, including informers Bharat Khuntia alias Bulu, Sk Riaz alias Rohit Bux and B Shyam were arrested subsequently on Saturday.Police also seized three motorcycles, a 2.65 mm pistol and two live ammunition from their possession. Later, the cops seized a bullet motorcycle which accused Situn Sahu had purchased in the name of Sanjay Behera with his share of stolen cash. Raids are on to nab accused Situn of Dhira Patana under Sadar police limits and Chandan Behera of Trisulia who are absconding, Singh informed. 

