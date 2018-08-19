Home States Odisha

24 temple servitors to be served notice

They face the action from SJTA for violating restrictions

Published: 19th August 2018

By Express News Service

PURI:  Show causes will be served on 24 servitors by Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) for allegedly violating restrictions imposed during the Rath Yatra of the holy Trinity this year.Members of the SJTA checked the CCTV footage from Snana Purnima till Niladri Bije and took a decision in this regard at a meeting here on Saturday. Action would be taken against the accused servitors as per the Sri Jagannath Temple Act, 1955, said temple Chief Administrator P K Mohapatra.

The temple body also deliberated on nine of the 12 suggestions of the Supreme Court for Jagannath temple reforms.  Mohapatra said servitors have agreed to the suggestions baring three - abolition of their hereditary rights in temple service, ban on receipt of ‘dakshina’ (donation) by the servitors and amendment to  the existing Temple Act. A sub-committee, under the chairmanship of Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb, was constituted to discuss all aspects of the issue. Another sub-committee was formed to deliberate over the temple taking ownership of all hearths in the temple kitchen and management of Anand Bazaar.

It was decided that the temple administration would seek more time from the apex court to forge a consensus on reforms in the 800-year-old practice followed by servitors, said Mohapatra, adding that before amending the Temple Act, the SJTA should consult legal advisors.

 He further stated that the three-member committee, which was constituted by the State Government to inquire into Brahma Parivartan fiasco in 2015, would make the report filed by the then temple administrator S C Mohapatra public next month.The SJTA meeting was scheduled for Friday but had to be postponed following the demise of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The next meeting of the temple body would be held in October.

