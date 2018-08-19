Bhubaneswar Development Authority to ban plastic in parks, market complexes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Carrying plastic bottles to parks may soon prove to be costly affair. The civic authorities are gearing up to impose penalty on use of plastic in city parks from September. Announcing strict implementation of plastic ban order of the State Government, Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) on Saturday said it has decided to ban plastic in its main office, parks and BDA market complexes across the city from September 1 to mark its 36th Foundation Day. “If anyone is found using plastic inside parks, he/she will be fined. Recognised morning walkers association and park goers’ associations will be requested to implement ‘no plastic’ ban and the fine collected would be used for development of parks through the organisations,” BDA officials said.

The BDA will also form squads to conduct drives to ensure implementation of the ban. To encourage citizens’ participation, reverse vending machines will be installed in parks for collection of empty bottles. Extended Producers’ Responsibility (EPR) would be in use so that producers of products could add the cost of managing plastic while pricing their stuff, said sources. To start with, a three-day plastic collection drive will start on September 1 to make parks plastic-free.

The BDA, with the help of NGOs, will also organise “Information, education and communication’ (IEC) activities to sensitise peop l e o n p l a s t i c hazards. M o r e o v e r, planning members of BDA would have to ensure that plastic would not be used in s t ructures getting building plan approval. A trader found violating the ‘no plastic’ directive in BDA zones will be dealt with strictly and no flex banner will be allowed, said sources. It has also been decided to make BDA office at Akash Sobha building on Sachivalaya Marg plastic free.

“Drinking water fountains would be in place on each floor from September 1 and RO will be available to discourage employees from using plastic bottles,” the BDA officials said. Plastic folders will be replaced by paper or cloth folders during meetings, employees have been asked to carry their own lunch boxes and containers, preferably metal and only cloth or paper carry bags will be allowed in office premises, they added.

“Our officials and employees will act as ambassadors of change in their homes and their neighbourhood. Undertakings would be taken from officers/ staff of BDA to make their surroundings plastic-free,” the BDA said in a press statement issued this evening. Moreover, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation is going to set up plastic collection centres in the city where residents will be asked to deposit their stuff, it said.