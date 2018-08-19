Bike race kills 3 students   

By Express News Service

RAIPUR : Bike racing turned fatal for the three engineering students who died while negotiating a turn in high speed, lost balance and collided with street lamp post. All the three were racing against each other on their super-bikes on a road at Naya Raipur, the new Capital City of Chhattisgarh when the incident took place. “Praveen Garg, Arpit Nath and Parmanand Sahu were the students of the Raipur-based Rawatpura college of engineering and technology and stayed in sector-27 colony of Naya Raipur. All the three died on the spot owing to profuse bleeding”, the police said.

According to the eyewitnesses, the trio were racing and also doing bike stunts when one of them lost control and crashed into street pole leading to severe head injury while the two others were dragged along the road for nearly 50 metres with their bikes apparently owing to the momentum of very high speed. Traffic police personnel rushed to the site and emergency ambulance service was also called but all three died at the spot.