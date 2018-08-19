Home States Odisha

BJP, Congress eye first-time voters   

As the enrolment process of first-time voters and those left out of the electoral rolls in Chhattisgarh is scheduled to get over by August 21 - the day when the Election Commission draws up the

Published: 19th August 2018 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 03:33 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR : As the enrolment process of first-time voters and those left out of the electoral rolls in Chhattisgarh is scheduled to get over by August 21 - the day when the Election Commission draws up the final voter list, the political parties have geared-up to tap the youths who will be exercising their franchise for the first time. In Chhattisgarh, there is going to be 1.18 lakh new voters in 18-19 year category who will be voting during the Assembly polls due later this year. The new voters though is around 0.70 per cent of the State’s eligible electorate population.

However going by the vote-share in 2013 elections, the BJP secured just 0.77 pc more than the Congress and in a nail-biting finish the saffron party won 10 seats more than the main opposition in a 90-member Vidhan Sabha, the role of the young voters has been cited to be significant. Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and National Students Union of India (NSUI) - the respective youth wings of the BJP and the Congress are reaching out to higher educational institutions, various events of youths, hostels and through the social media to connect with the young new voters and associate them with their respective party ideologies.  

While the BJP plans to recognise the new voters after the final publication of the voters list, the Congress has set up a team of 10 youths at every booth-level who are engaged in felicitating the registration of new voters in the electoral rolls. Political analysts though believed that the youths in Chhattisgarh might not think much different from the general population.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian flag bearer Neeraj Chopra marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.
Asian Games 2018: Indian contingent gears up for opening ceremony
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony