CAG finds gaping holes in AIIMS implementation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has pulled up Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry for various discrepancies in implementation of Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) under which six new AIIMS were set up. The audit report tabled in Parliament recently revealed that there was time overrun in meeting construction deadline. Though the scheduled dates for new AIIMS units were between August 2011 and July 2013, construction works could not be completed within the scheduled time. Bhubaneswar AIIMS was one of them.

Cost overrun was also found by the CAG. While the initial sum approved for AIIMS-Bhubaneswar was `332 crore in March 2006, it increased by 147 pc to `820 crore in March 2010. Of `505.69 crore (grant-in-aid) made available to the institution during 2011-17, `130.49 crore was unspent as of March 2017. Reasons cited for unspent funds are slow progress of construction work and failure on the part of the institute to factor in available funds while submitting monetary requirement to the Ministry and delays in filling up vacancies.

Even four years after the scheduled date of completion, only 83.87 pc of estate service and 93.13 pc of construction of hospital complex have been completed while medical college complex and related electrical works have been finished. Preparation of erroneous bills of quantities, issue of drawings by design consultants, delays in providing work sites, clearance of deviations and slow progress of work by contractors were cited as factors behind delays.

“These reasons were indicative of deficient project and contract management, administrative laxity and weak monitoring,” the audit stated. The institution of national repute has also been rapped for delays in installation of equipment too. Nearly 284 equipment costing `25.28 crore were not installed for a period of three months to three years as on March 2017 due to pending civil work, non-availability of site and skilled manpower. Admitting it, an official said although the institution has many sophisticated equipment, most of them are lying unutilised due to lack of trained technicians and professionals.

Of two MRI machines one is functioning while another purchased in 2016 is yet to be installed, he said. The CAG found that the institute had to pay `26.33 lakh as penalty to CESU against the contracted demand of 1,000 KVA, the actual consumption of electricity ranged between 13 pc to 87 pc from January 2014 to March 2015. A scrutiny into 84 cases of faculty recruitment in AIIMS-Bhubaneswar brought out that seven Assistant Professors and one Associate Professor were appointed though they did not have the prescribed teaching experience or academic qualification.