Cattle smuggling to WB continues unabated

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Cattle smuggling from the coastal district of Jagatsinghpur to West Bengal continues unabated even as police seized at least 23 cattle and arrested four persons on Friday. Locals alleged that the illegal trade has become so lucrative that cattle from rural areas are brought to the district headquarters town by organised groups for this purpose. Trucks loaded with cattle are transported to West Bengal via this district . The trucks are unloaded at specific points near Odisha-West Bengal border. Agents take charge of the cattle and use lanes and forest routes to reach West Bengal avoiding the interstate check-post, they added.

On Friday, unscrupulous traders were transporting buffaloes from Deuligrameswer village under Jagatsinghpur police limits when police raided the spot and seized 23 buffaloes. While three buffaloes died, the rest were rescued and sent to local veterinary hospital for medical examination. Additional District Veterinary Officer Ranjan Kumar Hembram examined the condition of the rescued buffaloes. The cattle have been kept under the supervision of Veterinary department and one person has been pressed into service for their rearing.

Later, police arrested four persons, identified as SK Babu, SK Farid and SK Sunil of Deuligrameswer village and Sayed Riaz of Balipatna in Khurda district. Police also seized the truck while the driver managed to flee.Last year, around 11 cattle, which were transported illegally from Kujang to Cuttack, were seized by Kujang police. Five persons were arrested by the police in this connection.

Despite rise of cattle smuggling in the area, police have failed to check it. Under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, vehicles ferrying cattle ought to have fitness certificate issued by an officer not less than the rank of a sub-divisional officer.The animals should have a fit certificate issued by a Vet. The floor of the vehicle should be at least six inches thick and there should be at least 2 sq m gap between two animals. The vehicle should have valid road permits and details of the origin and destination of the journey. But these guidelines are being violated by the traders.