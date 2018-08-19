Cop saves woman’s life in nick of time

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A 54-year-old woman got a fresh lease of life after she was saved by an alert policeman at Cuttack railway station on Friday.The woman, Anita Ray, was unable to hop on to the train as it gained speed and fell between the platform and train. The RPF constable, Ajay Kumar Sahoo, who on his way to the rear of the train after checking the front SLR, noticed Ray falling into the 8 inch platform gap.

Sources said she was to board the Bhubaneswar-bound train coming from Bhadrak when the incident occurred.Adopting tactics, Sahoo instantly pulled her from the gap by folding her legs from the knees and saved her from a fatal accident. Surprisingly, after rescue, the woman was found unhurt. “It was possible only for the presence mind and quick thinking capacity of the concerned RPF Constable otherwise the tragic accident would not have been averted,” said RPF Inspector Kiran Kumar.