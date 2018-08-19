Eviction drive resumes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A joint squad of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday resumed eviction drive by pulling down unauthorised structures and demolishing a building near Jaydev Vihar Square here.However, the demolition drive carried out under Central Eviction Monitoring Committee (CEMC) had to be postponed to Sunday due to heavy rain.

Officials said the building at Jaydev Vihar Square was affecting the Master Plan Road and Drainage Channel No.-4. The demolition of the structure was pending since 2006 after Odisha Development Authorities court issued an order to this effect. A case was initiated against one Nrusingha Panigrahi basing on the report of Amin in September 2006. However, demolition was delayed due to legal hurdles, a BMC official said. Four enforcement squads - two each from BDA and BMC - along with police were present during the drive.

The eviction drive was part of civic authorities’ ‘Zero Tolerance Policy’ towards encroachment on secondary, tertiary and major drainage channels across the city which reeled under urban flooding this monsoon.