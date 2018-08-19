Home States Odisha

Flood situation improves in Kotpad

The flood situation in Kotpad and Borrigumma blocks of Koraput district has improved with water level receding in Indravati river and its tributaries.Rainfall of 20 mm was recorded in the region in

Published: 19th August 2018

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The flood situation in Kotpad and Borrigumma blocks of Koraput district has improved with water level receding in Indravati river and its tributaries.Rainfall of 20 mm was recorded in the region in the last 24 hours. Indravati river and its tributaries were in spate after heavy rains and opening of three gates of Indravati dam as a result of which 24 villages in  Kotpad were inundated. However, the region is limping back to normalcy with scanty rainfall recorded in the last two days.

Even as the administration continues distributing ration and cooked food among  the residents of the affected areas, some evacuated families returned to their villages on Saturday. There is no danger of flood in the areas, official sources said. Around 300 thatched houses in Kotpad and 250 in Borrigumma block were damaged  due to flood and continuous rains.

Besides,  water is still flowing over crop land in Kotpad, Borrigumma and neighbouring Kundra blocks. Farmers said over 5,000 hectares of sugarcane and paddy crops were either damaged or washed away in Indravati, Jahonra, Surli, Kolab and Sinsari river banks.Meanwhile, Agriculture department officials visited several pockets of Kundra and Kotpad blocks on Saturday to assess the damage.  As per preliminary reports, over 2,000 houses, 300 rural roads and 70 culverts were damaged due to rains.

