Forest department to continue kendu leaf procurement

  AS many as 500 gram panchayats (GPs) in six districts of Western Odisha adopted a resolution to maintain status quo on procurement of Kendu leaves during the gram sabhas held on August 15. Currently

Published: 19th August 2018

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  AS many as 500-gram panchayats (GPs) in six districts of Western Odisha adopted a resolution to maintain status quo on procurement of Kendu leaves during the gram sabhas held on August 15. Currently, Kendu leaf wing of Forest Department procures Kendu leaves.President of Odisha Kendupatra Karmachari Sangha (OKKS), Bijay Mohanty said Kendu leaf pluckers, binding workers and seasonal workers of the GPs under Sambalpur, Bargarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Sundergarh and Subarnapur participated in the gram sabhas and adopted the resolution.

He said since people are the owners of the non-timber forest produces including Kendu leaves under the PESA Act, they have taken the decision to maintain the status quo on procurement of the leaves during the gram sabhas. He alleged that some agents of Beedi companies are trying to influence the PRI members of various GPs to adopt proposal in the gram sabha of procuring Kendu leaves through GPs. As the GPs are devoid of requisite infrastructure, they will be forced to depend on the Beedi companies for infrastructure, which will gradually lead to privatisation of Kendu leaf trade, he said.

