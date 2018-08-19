Heavy rains likely in next 24 hours

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday informed that a cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above the mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height is lying over northwest Bay of Bengal off West Bengal and Odisha coasts. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to develop over northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood on August 19 leading to increase in the rainfall activity in Odisha in next 24 hours.

“A low pressure area is likely to develop over northwest Bay of Bengal on August 19. Several places in the State will witness rainfall in next 48 hours, while heavy to very heavy rainfall will occur at isolated places,” Regional Meteorological Centre Director HR Biswas said.

The weather forecasters said several places in southern and coastal districts of the State will witness rainfall on Sunday while the northern districts will witness rainfall on Monday. The Regional Meteorological Centre has also issued a warning for the fishermen asking them for not venturing into deep sea in northwest and west-central Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours.