Help sought for stranded Odias in Kerala

With the southern state reeling under massive flood, Odisha Government has urged Kerala government on Friday to make necessary rescue and relief arrangements for its people who are taking shelter.

Odisha fire service personnel boarding a special aircraft to assist in rescue operations in flood-hit Kerala, in Bhubaneswar on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The State Government on Saturday submitted a list of people from Odisha marooned in floods to its Kerala counterpart seeking immediate rescue and relief arrangements for them.Issuing a list of 69 trapped persons, received so far by Odisha State Emergency Operation Centre, the State Revenue and Disaster Management department has urged Kerala Chief Secretary and Special Relief Commissioner to ensure food, water and other necessary arrangements for them.As per the list, Odias are trapped at Ernakulam, Perumpada, Thrissur, Kochchilaguda, Narlngudi, Trishutha, Edapali, Kakesa, Andapally railway station, Alluar station, Kaladi Rasipada, Dhansali and Perambur. 

With the southern state reeling under massive flood, Odisha Government has urged Kerala government on Friday to make necessary rescue and relief arrangements for its people who are taking shelter at a flood ravaged place of the State.Following Odisha’s request, Kerala government had shifted around 130 people stranded at a house at Aluva Munnar Road at Odapally to a safer place.

In view of grave situation in the State, Odisha Government has launched a helpline service with telephone numbers 1070 (toll free) and 0674-2534177 in the SRC office to coordinate help for the people in difficulty.The State Government had also announced a financial assistance of `5 crore for Kerala on Thursday, while it has sent a 240-member rescue team on Saturday day to carry out rescue and relief work.

