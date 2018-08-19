Odisha sends rescue team to Kerala

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A special team from Odisha left for Kerala to assist in the rescue operations in the flood hit State on Saturday. The team has about 225 fire personnel and 15 supervising officers. Fire Services DG BK Sharma flagged off the team carrying various equipment including eight scuba sets, 76 power boats, 10 tower lights, 35 power saw machines, 13 search lights, 14 torch lights, 234 life jackets, 137 life buoys and 30 sleeping mats. “Expressing concern over the flood situation in Kerala, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik sent an Odisha contingent of 240 fire personnel led by the Chief Fire Officer. Trained and experienced in flood rescue, the team is carrying boats and necessities like breathing apparatus sets,” the Chief Minister’s office tweeted.