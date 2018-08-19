Home States Odisha

Odisha sends rescue team to Kerala

A special team from Odisha left for Kerala to assist in the rescue operations in the flood hit State on Saturday. The team has about 225 fire personnel and 15 supervising officers. Fire Services DG BK

Published: 19th August 2018 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

Aerial view of the flood affected area in Kochi, Kerala on Saturday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A special team from Odisha left for Kerala to assist in the rescue operations in the flood hit State on Saturday. The team has about 225 fire personnel and 15 supervising officers. Fire Services DG BK Sharma flagged off the team carrying various equipment including eight scuba sets, 76 power boats, 10 tower lights, 35 power saw machines, 13 search lights, 14 torch lights, 234 life jackets, 137 life buoys and 30 sleeping mats. “Expressing concern over the flood situation in Kerala, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik sent an Odisha contingent of 240 fire personnel led by the Chief Fire Officer. Trained and experienced in flood rescue, the team is carrying boats and necessities like breathing apparatus sets,” the Chief Minister’s office tweeted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian flag bearer Neeraj Chopra marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.
Asian Games 2018: Indian contingent gears up for opening ceremony
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony