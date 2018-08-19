Odisha’s meek response emboldens Andhra Pradesh

Sisir Panigrahy By

Express News Service

KASINAGAR : Odisha’s meek response to utilisation of its water resources by neighbours seems to have become a norm.The State Government has waged a resolute battle with Chhattisgarh over Mahanadi river issue but seems to be completely oblivious to a similar problem in south Odisha where Andhra Pradesh is constructing canals and dams on the Vansadhara river.Vansadhara originates in the Eastern Ghats near Bilamal village in Koraput district. It flows for a length of 154 km in Odisha and along the border of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh for 29 km from Battili to Gotlabhadra before entering AP at Gotlabhadra village. The Vansadhara project was prepared in 1961 for usage of water by both the States.

It was to be taken up in two phases including construction of a barrage at Gotta and reservoir at Neredi to irrigate around 2.55 lakh acres on either side of the river. In 1962, the agreement was concluded between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh to share the water of Vansadhara basin on 50:50 basis.Phase two of the project envisaged construction of a barrage across the river at Neradi, right bank flood flow canal from Sara village, a side weir with gates at Katraguda, balancing reservoirs at Singidi and Parapuram connecting Hiramandalam reservoir. Odisha Government was opposed to phase two of the project but Andhra Pradesh continued its construction activities.

The State Government, on its part, had announced construction of a reservoir at Panidangar in Rayagada district but till date there has been no progress. The Government had also taken up AP’s construction of a flood flow canal at Katragada with the Centre. Describing it as a violation of inter-State agreement, Odisha stated that it would result in drying up of the existing river bed and affect the ground water table. Later, the matter was placed before the Vansadhara Water Disputes Tribunal (VWDT) which passed an order during September-October 2017 permitting AP to construct Neradi barrage.

The VWDT order stated that the right head sluice should have a design capacity of 8,000 cusecs for meeting the requirements of AP and the left head sluice for meeting the requirements of Odisha. The order further stated that the capacity of the left head sluice should be intimated to Odisha and the cost of construction of the sluice be borne by the beneficiary State. It also directed for scientific assessment of water availability by a committee, including an expert from Odisha.

After the VWDT order, the AP Government directed its officials to expedite the construction and to store the water in reservoirs at Singidi, Parapuram and Hiramandalam with a target to irrigate rabi crop lands during December 2018 and kharif crop in May 2019. But even after 11 months of VWDT order, Odisha Government has not been able nominate its expert for the committee. The AP officials stated that despite requests, Odisha has not nominated any representative to be present at the spot during gate operations to release water into the canals.

Meanwhile, the residents of Kasinagar area in Gajapati district have reacted sharply to the development. Braja Nayak of Kasinagar said, “We are not opposing the use of Vansadhara water, but the way AP has been using the water, it will result in flood and drought in Odisha”.