Shelter homes inspected 

DHENKANAL: The district administration carried out inspection of two shelter homes at Govindpur and Shyamcharanpur here recently.A joint team comprising District and Sessions Judge Tara Prasad Rath, Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan, Child Protection Officer Anuradha Goswami and members of District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) visited Ujjawala and Swadhar and interacted with the female inmates of the shelter homes.

The team enquired about the essential services being provided to the inmates apart from their living conditions. The necessity of legal aid and health services was also checked. Rath, who is also the DLSA Chairman, directed secretary Arun Patnaik to engage Para Legal Volunteers (PLV) in these two shelter homes for counselling and providing legal aid to the inmates.

The Collector directed the District Social Welfare Officer to register the inmates below five years of age in nearby anganwadi centres and conduct their health check- up.Later, the team members had discussions with the service providers and caretakers of the two homes. SP Santosh Kumar Nayak and District Social Welfare Officer Ahalaya Dhal were also part of the team.