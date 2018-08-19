Home States Odisha

Techno Book Exhibition 2018 of IIT-Bhubaneswar kicks off 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  A three-day Techno Book Exhibition 2018 of IIT-Bhubaneswar (IIT-B) Central Library was inaugurated on its new administrative building premises at Argul on Saturday. As many as 16 vendors including publishers of national and international repute have participated in the book fair which will continue till August 20. Officials said at least 31 stalls with more than 1.5 lakh books have come up in the exhibition. The books are mostly focused on Science, Engineering, Technology, Social Sciences and Management and soft skills among others. This apart, there are several books on literature, children education and entertainment. Food stalls have also been set up for the convenience of visitors, they added.

Director of IIT-B RV Rajakumar said the exhibition is aimed at promoting the culture of reading habit among students. The book fair will be beneficial for students, their parents and faculties of IIT-B as well as other institutes located around its campus like NISER, IoP, Centurion University, ITER, GITA and CV Raman College, the officials said.

However, the inauguration of the book fair was done in a very informal way due to the demise of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Thursday. This is the first book exhibition of IIT-B after its final shifting of all operations from the city to Argul in July. The central administration of IIT-B was shifted from Toshali Bhawan here to its green, inspiring, lustrous and permanent campus at Argul on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra.

