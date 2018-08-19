The man who launched own Swachh Mission 43 years back

SUKANTA KUMAR SA H U By

Express News Service

BARIPADA: Every morning as sun rises over Sarashkana village, the plucky old man sets out with a broom in hand to sweep the neighbourhood streets and the vicinity of the famous Jagannath temple nearby. By the time villagers commence their daily life and hustle bustle increases at the temple, the streets and surroundings are spic and span. This routine has been going on for 43 years, long before Swachh Bharat Mission with its ambient photo-ops came into existence and long enough to drown the conspicuousness of 60-year-old Rabindra Nath Sahu’s exemplary act in the lap of familiarity.

Rabindra is not a sweeper engaged by the local panchayat or the community. A Graduate with a running business of his own, he has been doing it as a service to the society and the Lord. The clean surroundings not only enhance sanctity of the area, popularly known as the Sarashakshetra, but also ensure hygienic atmosphere in the village and protect its people from various health hazards. “I had started the cleanliness drive at the age of 17 when Gajapati Maharaja of Puri inaugurated Jagannath temple here. I was driven by the urge to keep our holy place clean and pure.

However, when I saw garbage being dumped indiscriminately all around, I expanded my sweeping exercise to areas in front of shops, markets, schools and other public places,” he says. While leaving his shop in the evening, Sahu makes a note of places where trash is accumulated. Next morning, he can be seen cleaning those particular streets. He starts at dawn and works for two hours sweeping the streets clean. Despite his failing health lately, he has not stopped the practice. Stressing the importance of keeping the surroundings clean for a healthy future, he says people complain about the stench emanating from trash scattered on the streets but do nothing to clean it.

“I have never considered the work demeaning or beneath my prestige. It is a mission for me to bring change in people’s behaviour through my work. If someone is inspired at anytime, it will be my success and fulfilment,” he says with a smile on his face. His work has now been featured on social media. “It gives me immense pleasure when I receive positive comments on social media,” he says. But he is insistent on seeing real change in people’s practice like not littering or dumping waste in the open streets. “I will continue to clean the streets as this is akin to serving Lord Jagannath,” he states. Sahu’s service is though being recognised gradually. He was felicitated by the Shri Jagannath Sanskruti Prachar Committee for his effort.