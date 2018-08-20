Home States Odisha

CAG finds large scale vacancies in AIIMS

A performance audit by Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India found vacancies in faculty posts in six new AIIMS, including Bhubaneswar.

Published: 20th August 2018 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of AIIMS

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A performance audit by Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India found vacancies in faculty posts in six new AIIMS, including Bhubaneswar. It ranged from 55 per cent (pc) to 83 pc while 77 pc to 97 pc non-faculty posts are lying vacant.

Citing that the large scale vacancies are  hampering medical education, the audit revealed excess payment of mobilisation advances of `3.37 crore to the contractor engaged for construction of housing complexes in AIIMS-Bhubaneswar. Even as the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, that monitors Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) under which the AIIMS was set up, stated that excess mobilisation advance was paid due to financial crunch faced by the contractors, the CAG report stated that the reply is unacceptable.

“The payment has to be guided by the provisions of the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) manual. It is not for the department to extend financial assistance to contractors. The justification also raises doubts as to the efficacy of the assessment of capability, including financial viability of contractors for execution of such works,” the audit report added.

Delay in functioning of Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) and Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) also caught the attention of audit officials. Failure of the project authorities to synchronise construction and operationalisation of ETP and STP exposed the institute to the risk of pollution and contamination from hospital effluent and posed a health hazard to patients as well as the visiting public, the audit found.

AIIMS-Bhubaneswar lost around `38.7 lakh of penalty as two consultancy agencies engaged for detailed project report and project monitoring abandoned their work during June 2015 after being paid `2.15 crore and `5.59 crore respectively.

“While records relating to Bank Guarantees (BGs) submitted by one firm was not available, the BG submitted by the other firm had lapsed in March 2015. In the absence of valid BGs, the AIIMS authorities failed to enforce penal action for failing to complete their works,” the report stated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CAG AIIMS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
File Photo of Kerala Floods. | (Albin Mathews | EPS)
Kerala floods: Flooded areas at Chengannur on Sunday
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony