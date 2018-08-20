CAG finds large scale vacancies in AIIMS

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A performance audit by Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India found vacancies in faculty posts in six new AIIMS, including Bhubaneswar. It ranged from 55 per cent (pc) to 83 pc while 77 pc to 97 pc non-faculty posts are lying vacant.

Citing that the large scale vacancies are hampering medical education, the audit revealed excess payment of mobilisation advances of `3.37 crore to the contractor engaged for construction of housing complexes in AIIMS-Bhubaneswar. Even as the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, that monitors Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) under which the AIIMS was set up, stated that excess mobilisation advance was paid due to financial crunch faced by the contractors, the CAG report stated that the reply is unacceptable.

“The payment has to be guided by the provisions of the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) manual. It is not for the department to extend financial assistance to contractors. The justification also raises doubts as to the efficacy of the assessment of capability, including financial viability of contractors for execution of such works,” the audit report added.

Delay in functioning of Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) and Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) also caught the attention of audit officials. Failure of the project authorities to synchronise construction and operationalisation of ETP and STP exposed the institute to the risk of pollution and contamination from hospital effluent and posed a health hazard to patients as well as the visiting public, the audit found.

AIIMS-Bhubaneswar lost around `38.7 lakh of penalty as two consultancy agencies engaged for detailed project report and project monitoring abandoned their work during June 2015 after being paid `2.15 crore and `5.59 crore respectively.

“While records relating to Bank Guarantees (BGs) submitted by one firm was not available, the BG submitted by the other firm had lapsed in March 2015. In the absence of valid BGs, the AIIMS authorities failed to enforce penal action for failing to complete their works,” the report stated.