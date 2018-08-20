Cong to take up IGH, Brahmani issues in Assembly

Home States Odisha

Published: 20th August 2018

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With resentment brewing among the Steel City residents and BJP’s Rourkela MLA Dilip Ray making his displeasure public over the delay in taking up the modernisation of Ispat General Hospital (IGH) even after four years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement, the Congress on Sunday said it will raise the issue in the monsoon session of the Assembly.

Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly Narasingh Mishra said his party will raise the twin issues of IGH modernisation and second bridge over Brahmani river in next session of the Assembly commencing from September 4.

Mishra told this to reporters after Muktikanta Biswal, a Rourkela youth who met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday on the same issue, sought his intervention. The senior Congress leader criticised the Prime Minister for not giving an audience to Biswal.

