Cuttack gears up to resolve waterlogging

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Embarrassed by the persistent waterlogging situation, the district administration seems to have geared up to resolve the issue permanently. Collector Arvind Agarwal on Sunday visited different low-lying areas and inspected Matrubhawan sluice gate, Taladanda canal and major city drains.

The Collector expressed dissatisfaction over non-execution of desilting work at Matrubhawan gate for several years and directed Cuttack Municipal Corporation(CMC) authorities to clean the slit within seven days by using boom dozer and excavator.

Sources said the silt removed from drains is dumped closer to it for days together and waste again finds its way into the drains after every shower. Despite avowed claims to shift the silt removed from drains immediately, the CMC authorities are turning a deaf ear. Besides choking the drain, the silt dumped on roads is leading to foul smell and unhygienic road condition posing inconvenience for the locals while commuting on the routes.

The Collector directed the civic body to clean and shift waste dumped near drains immediately.

“We inspected several drains and found silts in them which need to be cleaned,” said Agarwal and added that better mechanism and method would be adopted for proper sanitation in the city.

The Collector has also directed the CMC authorities to submit the details of the drainage system and network of the entire city by Monday and chalk out a permanent solution waterlogging problem at Roxi Lane.

On Thursday, Agarwal had convened an emergency meeting with all line departments including CMC, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) , CESU, R&B, PHEO and BSNL officials to chalk out a master plan for execution of drainage, sewerage and other works.