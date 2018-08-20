Darsheel Safary on stage for a noble cause

Home States Odisha

Two Adorable Losers’ play being staged by Darsheel and Abhishek | Irfana

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An audience comprising more than 500 elite guests from across the city gathered at Rabindra Mandap here on Sunday to watch the ‘Taare Zameen Par’ fame Darsheel Safary and the new age writer-cum-theatre producer Abhishek Patnaik on stage.

After earning appreciation and fame in various cities for their English comedy, ‘Two Adorable Losers’, the duo staged the play in Bhubaneswar as part of an annual charitable event organised by the Zain Foundation.

The play explored how a professor from Odisha, Jagannath Mahapatra, and his student Akshay help each other in overcoming their weaknesses and find solace in this symbiotic relationship. Beneath the comic crust, there is another layer of the play that hints at the flawed sense of superiority prevalent in society. For much of its two hours of running time, the play kept the audience rolling into laughter. Moreover, the audience could relate to the character of Jagannath, who is like next-door Odia man in his fifties, proud of his culture, simple at heart and refuses to give in to the remnants of a colonial hangover. The Odia comic punches and one-liners of the professor kept the audience entertained

Zeeshan Ali and Gargi Bhattacharya of the Foundation announced that they would be soon coming up with their dream project for children suffering from autism. “We will build a special residential complex for autistic kids, where they can live forever,” said Gargi.

