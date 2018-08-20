Help desks to come up at four hospitals

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a bid to respond to the patients and attendants’ queries, the State Government will soon set up help desks in four premier Government-run hospitals in Cuttack.

Considering the plights and difficulties faced by the patients, the Health Department has decided to set up ‘May I Help’ desks at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre (AHRCC), Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Paediatrics (Sishu Bhawan) and the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) popularly known as City Hospital.

The department sources said the tender, which was floated a month ago inviting firms for setting up help desks, has been finalised. The selected firm has been asked to set up help desks and start functioning of the same as soon as possible.

A voluntary organisation which was serving ‘May I Help’ desk at Sishu Bhawan had shut down due to staff crunch a year ago. Similarly, the agency running help desk at SCBMCH had to wind up after the expiry of its contract.