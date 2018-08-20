Incomplete bridge over Chipat adds to people’s woes

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Residents of Kuliona, Bangiriposi, Sarashkanta and Baripada continue to suffer as a 100-metre bridge over Chipat river at Chipat Astia locality near Baripada town is yet to be completed.

The tender for constructing the bridge was awarded to a private firm in 2014-15 by the Public Works department. The construction work started on December 28, 2015. As per agreement, it was supposed to be completed on June 27, 2017. However, even after more than one year of the deadline, the work is yet to be completed.

Owing to lack of alternative communication facility, residents of the town are unable to travel to nearby areas. A temporary bridge near the under-construction one is the sole mode of communication for the residents.

However, travelling on the bridge during rainy season is a risky affair due to swelling off Chipat river which merges with Budhabalanga river. Former sarpanches of Sindurgoura village, Rajkishore Dash and Khairati Khamari, said the residents of the locality have been suffering for the last four years even as the Public Works department remains a mute spectator to the whims and fancies of the private agency.

“People face difficulties during emergencies as ambulances are unable to reach the areas on the other side of the under-construction bridge”, they said.

Residents of Chipat Astia, Durgapur, Rangyam, Tendulidinga, Gangraj, Kamadiha, Salugadia, Tumuda and Ashanjoda villages near the bridge are mostly labourers and face a tough time travelling an extra 5 km to reach Baripada town, sources said. Recently, a group of women had planned to gherao the Public Works department on the issue but it failed. Ranjan Khamari, ward member of Chipat Astia village, said a double-storied building has come up near the bridge illegally. “Even as authorities concerned tried to conduct an eviction drive, interference by political leaders posed an obstacle in the task”, he added.

Meanwhile, Prasanta Kumar Panda, the executive engineer of PWD, said 70 to 80 per cent construction of the bridge has been completed. “Encroachment near the bridge site has been delaying the project”, he said, adding that it will take four to five months to complete the project.