Home States Odisha

Incomplete bridge over Chipat adds to people’s woes

Residents of Kuliona, Bangiriposi, Sarashkanta and Baripada continue to suffer as a 100-metre bridge over Chipat river at Chipat Astia locality near Baripada town is yet to be completed.

Published: 20th August 2018 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

The under-construction bridge over Chipat river | Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Residents of Kuliona, Bangiriposi, Sarashkanta and Baripada continue to suffer as a 100-metre bridge over Chipat river at Chipat Astia locality near Baripada town is yet to be completed.
The tender for constructing the bridge was awarded to a private firm in 2014-15 by the Public Works department. The construction work started on December 28, 2015. As per agreement, it was supposed to be completed on June 27, 2017. However, even after more than one year of the deadline, the work is yet to be completed.

Owing to lack of alternative communication facility, residents of the town are unable to travel to nearby areas. A temporary bridge near the under-construction one is the sole mode of communication for the residents.

However, travelling on the bridge during rainy season is a risky affair due to swelling off Chipat river which merges with Budhabalanga river. Former sarpanches of Sindurgoura village, Rajkishore Dash and Khairati Khamari, said the residents of the locality have been suffering for the last four years even as the Public Works department remains a mute spectator to the whims and fancies of the private agency.
“People face difficulties during emergencies as ambulances are unable to reach the areas on the other side of the under-construction bridge”, they said.

Residents of Chipat Astia, Durgapur, Rangyam, Tendulidinga, Gangraj, Kamadiha, Salugadia, Tumuda and Ashanjoda villages near the bridge are mostly labourers and face a tough time travelling an extra 5 km to reach Baripada town, sources said. Recently, a group of women had planned to gherao the Public Works department  on the issue but it failed. Ranjan Khamari, ward member of Chipat Astia village, said a double-storied building has come up near the bridge illegally. “Even as authorities concerned tried to conduct an eviction drive, interference by political leaders posed an obstacle in the task”, he added.

Meanwhile, Prasanta Kumar Panda, the executive engineer of PWD, said 70 to 80 per cent construction of the bridge has been completed.  “Encroachment near the bridge site has been delaying the project”, he said, adding that it will take four to five months to complete the project.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
File Photo of Kerala Floods. | (Albin Mathews | EPS)
Kerala floods: Flooded areas at Chengannur on Sunday
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony