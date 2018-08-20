Kerala floods: Kin of stranded Kandhamal labourers appeal for help

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: The family members of at least 40 labourers of Kandhmal district, who are stranded in flood-hit Kerala, have requested the district administration to rescue them.

Of the 40 labourers, eight have been identified as Mantu Sahu, Jogendra Naik, Sanat Bhoi, Sadananda Bhoi, Nepal Bhoi, Trilochan Bhoi, Angada Bagarti, Biplab Bagarti of Khaliberana village under Khajuripada block of Kandhamal district.

The family members said they are stranded at a place near Odapali area of Kerala without food and water. District Labour Officer Ranjan Kumar Behera said steps are being taken to rescue the labourers and also to identify others from the district who are marooned in other areas of Kerala.

Every year, hundreds of youths from Raikia, G Udayagiri, Tumudibandha, Daringbadi, Khajuripada and Balliguda migrate to Kerala to work in different companies, factories and brick kilns. However, the district labour office has no information on them.