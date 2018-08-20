Home States Odisha

Landslides in Koraput hit rail, road link

Rail and road connectivity to Koraput district has been badly affected due to frequent landslides resulting from incessant rains for the last two weeks.

Published: 20th August 2018 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Rail and road connectivity to Koraput district has been badly affected due to frequent landslides resulting from incessant rains for the last two weeks.

The railway line linking Koraput with Rayagada has become a dangerous route due to frequent landslides at Laxmipur, Valumaska and Kasipur. Train services on this route remain suspended or stopped till the debris on the tracks are cleared. This apart, the mud and boulders, which slide down the nearby hills, pose a grave risk to the passengers. As many as 20 goods and passenger trains ply on the route to reach Vizianagaram, Raipur and Bhubaneswar railway stations.

Besides, there have been reports of huge stones falling off near Maliguda railway station under Kirondole-Visakhapatanam route. Railway workers clearing the debris from tracks to facilitate smooth movement of trains has become a regular affair on this route.

This apart, the roads linking Koraput to neighbouring States and district have also become dangerous for commuters with stones and trees often sliding down the hills adjacent to Peta and Deo Ghats near Jeypore, Govindapali Ghat near Boipariguda, DD Ghat near Laxmipur and Sunki Ghat near Pottangi due to heavy rains.

Bus services to Malkangiri, Visakhapatanam and Rayagada have been badly hit as transporters and bus operators are reluctant to ply on these routes anticipating accidents.

The delay in removal of the debris from roads by the district and NHAI administration is making matters worse both for bus operators and passengers.

As per reports, transporters from outside the district are also unwilling to provide services to Koraput due to frequent landslides on the routes.

Sources in the district administration admitted that roads in different ghat areas have been damaged by rains. The damaged roads will be repaired with funds from the exchequer after proper survey, they added.
As per reports, the damage to ghat roads due to landslides has been estimated at over `50 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
File Photo of Kerala Floods. | (Albin Mathews | EPS)
Kerala floods: Flooded areas at Chengannur on Sunday
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony