Home States Odisha

Locals clash with transgenders over snatching bid

In a bizarre incident, transgenders and locals clashed with each other at Khandagiri tourist bus stand here on Sunday evening bringing the traffic to a grinding halt for several minutes.

Published: 20th August 2018 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bizarre incident, transgenders and locals clashed with each other at Khandagiri tourist bus stand here on Sunday evening bringing the traffic to a grinding halt for several minutes.
Locals alleged that a group of transgenders attempted to snatch valuables from a student when he sought the help of nearby Ghatikia residents.  

Subsequently, a major brawl erupted between locals and transgenders that crippled traffic on both sides of the road for several minutes. Local residents reportedly set ablaze a two-wheeler of one of the transgenders before police arrived at the spot to control the situation. The student also sustained injuries in the incident.
Khandagiri police nabbed four transgenders from the spot. However, no complaint was lodged at the police station in this regard till the report was filed.

After the incident, locals approached the police and urged them to take action against the transgenders who allegedly harassing commuters on a regular basis and indulging in different crimes on the route.
However, police said the dispute erupted after a two-wheeler of a man collided with the motorcycle of a transgender. At least four transgenders have been detained and further investigation is on, said Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu.

A local Dilip Kumar Majhi alleged that the transgenders have been assembling in the area from last several days and they were indulging in crimes like snatching of money, chains, mobile phones, and other items from commuters.

In June this year, Khandagiri police had arrested seven transgenders for thrashing an ascetic after he denied to give them money for Raja celebrations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
File Photo of Kerala Floods. | (Albin Mathews | EPS)
Kerala floods: Flooded areas at Chengannur on Sunday
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony