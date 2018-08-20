Locals clash with transgenders over snatching bid

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bizarre incident, transgenders and locals clashed with each other at Khandagiri tourist bus stand here on Sunday evening bringing the traffic to a grinding halt for several minutes.

Locals alleged that a group of transgenders attempted to snatch valuables from a student when he sought the help of nearby Ghatikia residents.

Subsequently, a major brawl erupted between locals and transgenders that crippled traffic on both sides of the road for several minutes. Local residents reportedly set ablaze a two-wheeler of one of the transgenders before police arrived at the spot to control the situation. The student also sustained injuries in the incident.

Khandagiri police nabbed four transgenders from the spot. However, no complaint was lodged at the police station in this regard till the report was filed.

After the incident, locals approached the police and urged them to take action against the transgenders who allegedly harassing commuters on a regular basis and indulging in different crimes on the route.

However, police said the dispute erupted after a two-wheeler of a man collided with the motorcycle of a transgender. At least four transgenders have been detained and further investigation is on, said Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu.

A local Dilip Kumar Majhi alleged that the transgenders have been assembling in the area from last several days and they were indulging in crimes like snatching of money, chains, mobile phones, and other items from commuters.

In June this year, Khandagiri police had arrested seven transgenders for thrashing an ascetic after he denied to give them money for Raja celebrations.