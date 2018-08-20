Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces second package of Rs 13 crore for flood-hit Kerala

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With Kerala facing the worst flooding in a century, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced an additional financial assistance of Rs 5 crore for the flood-ravaged State from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Previously, the Odisha Government had sanctioned Rs 5 crore.

Apart from the financial aid, the Chief Minister has also ordered supply of 500 ton of polythene sheets worth about Rs 8 crores.

ALSO READ | Kerala Floods LIVE UPDATES

Expressing concern over the flood situation, Naveen has asked Special Relief Commissioner to remain in touch with the Kerala authorities and extend all help to the people from Odisha, stranded in the flood-hit areas.

Meanwhile, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of Revenue and Disaster Management department Shyamal Kumar Das has sent a list of 187 persons, who have been trapped in the flood affected areas, to the Kerala Government seeking measures to rescue them and provide necessary relief.

“It is requested to make necessary arrangements for providing necessary support in terms of food, drinking water and other necessities to these people,” Das has written to Additional Chief Secretary of Kerala Disaster Management department.

On Saturday, a team of 240 fire personnel from Odisha along with 65 rescue boats and other equipment to assist in rescue operations had left for the southern State.