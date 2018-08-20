Odisha government alerts districts after heavy rainfall warning

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In view of heavy rainfall forecast for next 48 hours, the State Government on Sunday asked the district administrations to remain prepared.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi said, “The Collectors and Revenue Divisional Commissioners (RDCs) have been put on alert in the wake of heavy rains forecast while the NDRF, ODRAF and fire services personnel have been kept in readiness to deal with any eventuality.”



The SRC has advised the district administrations to closely monitor the situation and remain prepared.

Deputy SRC Prabhat Mohapatra said the districts have been asked to ensure functioning of all Emergency Operation Centres (EOCs). They have also been advised to report any kind of adverse situation immediately to the State EOC.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in several parts of Keonjhar, Nayagarh, Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Rayagada, Koraput, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Jajpur, Nuapada, Angul and Dhenkanal district on Monday. Besides, other districts may witness normal rainfall during the day.

On Sunday, the State has recorded average rainfall of 14.2 mm. The SRC office said Sambalpur, Sonepur and Bargarh have received average rainfall of above 40 mm while it remained below 40 mm in 26 districts. Jajpur district, however, has not received any rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Officials said all major rivers in the State are flowing below the danger level. The State has witnessed a surplus rain of 9.8 per cent between June 1 and August 19, they informed.