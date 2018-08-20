Home States Odisha

Odisha team joins Kerala rescue

Published: 20th August 2018

Odisha fire personnel rescuing stranded people in Alappuzha district of Kerala on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha fire service personnel on Sunday carried out rescue operation in full swing in Alappuzha and Kottayam districts of flood-hit Kerala and rescued at least 1,833 persons.
They also rescued 275 persons from Pravinkoodu in Mazhukeer, 358 from Kallissery in Chengannur and 1,200 from other areas of Alappuzha and Kottayam districts. Later, they took them to safety in boats.

“Odisha Fire Service personnel were deployed at Alappuzha and Kottayam districts to assist in the rescue operations. The fire service personnel are rendering their best efforts to help the people in Kerala,” Fire Service DG BK Sharma tweeted. In another tweet, Sharma informed that the fire service personnel distributed the relief materials to the marooned citizens in Kottayam district.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday had sent a special rescue team to Kerala to take part in the rescue operations in the flood-hit State. About 225 fire service personnel along with 15 supervising officers, carrying power boats, were airlifted to the southern State by the Indian Air Force (IAF) from Biju Patnaik International Airport here.

Sources said the team also carried three tents, eight scuba sets, 76 power boats, 10 tower lights, 35 power saw machines, 13 search lights, 14 torch lights, 234 life jackets, 137 life buoys, 30 sleeping mats and other underwater equipment.

