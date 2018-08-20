Home States Odisha

OJEE 2018: Spot admission to vacant medical seats to begin today

The spot counselling for admission into the vacant MBBS and BDS seats in various Government and private medical colleges will be held from August 20 to 22.

Published: 20th August 2018 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The spot counselling for admission into the vacant MBBS and BDS seats in various Government and private medical colleges will be held from August 20 to 22.
Informing this here on Sunday, Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) chairman Sudeep Kumar Chand said as many as 232 seats are lying vacant both in Government and private medical colleges across the State after second phase admission into MBBS and BDS courses.

OJEE sources said of these vacancies, 95 MBBS seats are vacant in seven Government medical colleges while 35 seats at lying vacant in Hi-Tech medical college in Bhubaneswar. Similarly, 12 BDS seats are vacant in SCB Dental College and 90 in Hi-Tech, he informed.

According to OJEE officials, combinedly the State has 1,300 MBBS and BDS seats of which 15 per cent (167 seats) belong to all India quota. Admission is being conducted for the remaining 85 per cent (1,133 seats).

After first phase admission in July first and second week, 272 seats remained vacant for which second phase counselling was conducted. However, only 40 seats were filled during second phase.
After second phase admission, 27 MBBS seats at MKCG Medical College in Berhampur, 26 in VSS Medical College in Burla, five in SCB Medical College in Cuttack, 11 in Baripada Medical College, 14 in Koraput Medical College and six each in Balasore and Balangir colleges remained vacant.

Answering a question about whether students are disinterested in taking admission in medical colleges, the OJEE chairman said, “There has always been a growing demand for admission into medical colleges in the State. However, the seats have remained vacant as most of the students allotted seats in the second phase didn’t turn up expecting a better scope for admission into their preferred colleges during spot counselling.”
The spot counselling will be conducted at OJEE Cell at Gandamunda here from August 20 to 22 between 10 am and 4 pm. After admission, the students will join their respective colleges by August 26. Classes will begin from September 1, officials said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
OJEE medical admissions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
File Photo of Kerala Floods. | (Albin Mathews | EPS)
Kerala floods: Flooded areas at Chengannur on Sunday
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony