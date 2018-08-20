OJEE 2018: Spot admission to vacant medical seats to begin today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The spot counselling for admission into the vacant MBBS and BDS seats in various Government and private medical colleges will be held from August 20 to 22.

Informing this here on Sunday, Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) chairman Sudeep Kumar Chand said as many as 232 seats are lying vacant both in Government and private medical colleges across the State after second phase admission into MBBS and BDS courses.

OJEE sources said of these vacancies, 95 MBBS seats are vacant in seven Government medical colleges while 35 seats at lying vacant in Hi-Tech medical college in Bhubaneswar. Similarly, 12 BDS seats are vacant in SCB Dental College and 90 in Hi-Tech, he informed.

According to OJEE officials, combinedly the State has 1,300 MBBS and BDS seats of which 15 per cent (167 seats) belong to all India quota. Admission is being conducted for the remaining 85 per cent (1,133 seats).

After first phase admission in July first and second week, 272 seats remained vacant for which second phase counselling was conducted. However, only 40 seats were filled during second phase.

After second phase admission, 27 MBBS seats at MKCG Medical College in Berhampur, 26 in VSS Medical College in Burla, five in SCB Medical College in Cuttack, 11 in Baripada Medical College, 14 in Koraput Medical College and six each in Balasore and Balangir colleges remained vacant.

Answering a question about whether students are disinterested in taking admission in medical colleges, the OJEE chairman said, “There has always been a growing demand for admission into medical colleges in the State. However, the seats have remained vacant as most of the students allotted seats in the second phase didn’t turn up expecting a better scope for admission into their preferred colleges during spot counselling.”

The spot counselling will be conducted at OJEE Cell at Gandamunda here from August 20 to 22 between 10 am and 4 pm. After admission, the students will join their respective colleges by August 26. Classes will begin from September 1, officials said.