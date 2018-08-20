Home States Odisha

Orderlies allege torture by SP

Even as the orderly system has come under severe criticism across the country, two subordinate staffers, working as domestic help at the residence of Nabarangpur SP Vivekananda Sharma, have alleged to

Published: 20th August 2018 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

Debraj Chandi and Rabin Lima in Nabarangpur DHH on Sunday

By Express News Service

NABARANGPUR: Even as the orderly system has come under severe criticism across the country, two subordinate staffers, working as domestic help at the residence of Nabarangpur SP Vivekananda Sharma, have alleged torture by the latter.

Robin Chandra Lima (48) and Debraj Chandi (57), working as orderlies at the SP’s residence, alleged that they were subjected to torture by the SP several times. Citing a recent example, Robin said on Saturday, as per orders, he tried to wake up Sharma at around 9 am. However, when the SP did not respond, Robin again tried to wake him up at around 9.45 am. This infuriated the officer who asked Robin to do sit-ups and run 20 rounds around his official residence premises. Robin said he experienced chest pain and fell sick while following the orders. He was rushed to the district headquarters hospital in Koraput. He was later discharged after treatment.

The other victim Chandi, a blood pressure patient, alleged that he was physically assaulted by the SP several times for delay in carrying out his orders. The SP did not allow him to have his meals on Friday, he added.

Lima belongs to Gunupur in Rayagada district and Chandi is from Khallikote in  Ganjam district. Both of them said they have never been subjected to such torture by any officer during their long service tenures. Both of them visited the district headquarters hospital again on Sunday for further treatment. The SP denied any wrongdoing and visited the residences of his orderlies. He also  assured the family members of providing medical help.

