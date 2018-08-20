Thousands of farmers deprived of crop insurance

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A strong sense of resentment is brewing among thousands of farmers in Mayurbhanj district for being deprived of their insurance dues under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

Farmers of Shymakhunta, Thakurmunda, Khunta, Barasahi and Rairangpur blocks of the district are yet to get their insurance dues. Only 1,466 out of one lakh farmers have received insurance compensation dues under PMFBY. Apathy of Government officials and insurance firms has led to the delay in settlement of insurance dues in the region, sources said.

The farmers have alleged that they are being forced to pay premium under the scheme even as they are yet to receive compensation for crop loss during the 2017 kharif season due to flood. Some farmers claimed that the Government has not done anything to ensure swift disbursal of compensation to the farmers for the crop loss. Acres of cultivated lands were damaged by the flood and despite the knowledge of authorities, no steps have been taken for providing relief to the farmers who are waiting for compensation for around one year.

Affected farmers Rajendra Kumar Patra, Susanta Patra and Rabindra Patra of Barasahi block alleged that they were registered under the insurance scheme in 2013 and 2017 but have not received any compensation for crop loss. Over one lakh farmers had cultivated their land in 2017 kharif season by availing loans from banks.

However, the delay in claim settlement and crop assessment has led to resentment among the farmers of five blocks in the district. “Due to the callousness and apathy of the officials concerned and the Agriculture Minister, the farmers are worried”, said Prakash Kar Mohapatra, a farmer leader of Barasahi.

Meanwhile, in-charge DRCS of Mayurbhanj district Daymanti Singh said, “We have sought crop assessment report and will take up the issue of non-release of compensation claims with the insurance companies concerned.”