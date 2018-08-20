Home States Odisha

Thousands of farmers deprived of crop insurance

A strong sense of resentment is brewing among thousands of farmers in Mayurbhanj district for being deprived of their insurance dues under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

Published: 20th August 2018 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A strong sense of resentment is brewing among thousands of farmers in Mayurbhanj district for being deprived of their insurance dues under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).
Farmers of Shymakhunta, Thakurmunda, Khunta, Barasahi and Rairangpur blocks of the district are yet to get their insurance dues. Only 1,466 out of one lakh farmers have received insurance compensation dues under PMFBY. Apathy of Government officials and insurance firms has led to the delay in settlement of insurance dues in the region, sources said.

The farmers have alleged that they are being forced to pay premium under the scheme even as they are yet to receive compensation for crop loss during the 2017 kharif season due to flood. Some farmers claimed that the Government has not done anything to ensure swift disbursal of compensation to the farmers for the crop loss. Acres of cultivated lands were damaged by the flood and despite the knowledge of authorities, no steps have been taken for providing relief to the farmers who are waiting for compensation for around one year.

Affected farmers Rajendra Kumar Patra, Susanta Patra and Rabindra Patra of Barasahi block alleged that they were registered under the insurance scheme in 2013 and 2017 but have not received any compensation for crop loss. Over one lakh farmers had cultivated their land in 2017 kharif season by availing loans from banks.

However, the delay in claim settlement and crop assessment has led to resentment among the farmers of five blocks in the district. “Due to the callousness and apathy of the officials concerned and the Agriculture Minister, the farmers are worried”, said Prakash Kar Mohapatra, a farmer leader of Barasahi.
Meanwhile, in-charge DRCS of Mayurbhanj district Daymanti Singh said, “We have sought crop assessment report and will take up the issue of non-release of compensation claims with the insurance companies concerned.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
File Photo of Kerala Floods. | (Albin Mathews | EPS)
Kerala floods: Flooded areas at Chengannur on Sunday
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony