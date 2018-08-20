Home States Odisha

Water trouble for Vyas Nagar residents

For hundreds of residents of Vyas Nagar town in the district, procuring potable water is an uphill task.

Published: 20th August 2018 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 05:20 AM

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: For hundreds of residents of Vyas Nagar town in the district, procuring potable water is an uphill task. Residents of Ward Nos 3, 7, 17 and Kachahudi Sahi of Vyas Nagar municipality have raised concerns over supply of impure water by the civic body authorities.

They alleged that muddy water is being supplied to their households for the last few days. “We are facing the problem of supply of contaminated water from municipality taps for the past few days. With no option left, we are forced to consume the muddy water that is being supplied through pipes”, said Rabindra Kumar, a resident of Ward No.7.  Several residents of the area are buying 20-litre water jars from the market for daily use, he added. The situation is acute for the residents of Ward No. 17, as the piped water system has become defunct for the past six weeks.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Engineer of PHD said the water pipes were broken during road construction work. “However, we are providing drinking water to the residents of the affected wards through water tankers”, he added.

