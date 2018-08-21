Home States Odisha

4 transgenders held for extortion bid

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Monday arrested four transgenders for indulging in a brawl with locals near tourist bus stand in Khandagiri on Sunday evening.The four transgenders have been identified as Kangna Karan of Agul district, Prakash Sahoo of Bhadrak, Damayanti Pradhan of Deogarh district and Aniee Dutta of Goa. All the transgenders were staying in Bharatpur under Khandagiri police limits.

The transgenders had waylaid a student, demanded extortion and physically assaulted him, following which he sought the help of Ghatikia residents. Subsequently, a brawl erupted between locals and transgenders. The local residents also set ablaze a two-wheeler of one of the transgenders before the police arrived at the spot to control the situation.

The police had nabbed the four transgenders from the spot. The locals alleged that several transgenders were regularly assembling in the area between evening hours and wee hours and indulging in crimes likes snatching, extortion and others. “A case has been registered and the four were produced in court on Monday,” Khandagiri police said.

