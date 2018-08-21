5-yr RI for gangster Sushant in firing case 

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Assistant Sessions Judge Bandana Kar on Monday awarded five years rigorous imprisonment (RI) to gangster Sushant Dhal Samanta and imposed a fine of `50,000 in connection with a firing case lodged at Bidanasi police station.As per reports, Sushant was indulged in terrorising businessmen to extort money in Sector-6 localities. When police reached the spot, Sushant tried to kill both police and public by firing from a revolver. Police had registered a case in this connection against Sushant under Sections 307 and 385 of IPC, 25 and 27 of the Arms Act on August 10, 1999.

As the police failed to provide sufficient evidence in connection with charges under Section 307 and 385 of IPC, the court convicted Sushant under Arms Act. While Sushant was sentenced to five years in jail along with a fine of `25,000 under Section 27, the court awarded three years jail term along with a fine of `25,000 under Section 25 of Arms Act. In the verdict, the court has stated that all the punishments will be enforced concurrently.The court has also directed that the convict will have to undergo one more year of RI if he fails to pay the fine, informed Government counsel Subhendu Mohanty.